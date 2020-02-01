Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $2,450.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $2,250.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,040.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a positive rating and issued a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,309.43.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $138.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,008.72. 15,460,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,851.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,811.88. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total transaction of $2,226,463.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

