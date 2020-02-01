American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 145.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $50.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.45.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.