American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4,375.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $136.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $93.44 and a twelve month high of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.33.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

