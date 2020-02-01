Ameriprise Financial’s (AMP) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.41. The stock had a trading volume of 932,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,043. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $173.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

