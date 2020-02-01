AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.55-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.53.

NYSE ABC traded down $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.56. 1,217,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,723. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.14.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.