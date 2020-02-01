Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $381.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) will post $381.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $368.30 million to $388.30 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $497.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. ValuEngine lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 317.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 16,213,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after acquiring an additional 549,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 187.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 748,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 488,331 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,505,000. Institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 963,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,181. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

