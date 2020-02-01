AmsterdamCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $34.00 (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $74,537.00 and $34.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AMS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin . The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.