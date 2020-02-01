Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $354.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will announce $354.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.80 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $333.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

NYSE:EXP traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.17. 277,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $97.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at about $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

