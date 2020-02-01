Analysts Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will post $98.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $118.03 million. PTC Therapeutics posted sales of $86.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $303.03 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $440.69 million, with estimates ranging from $389.05 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTCT. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet raised PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,004.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTCT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 530,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,367. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

