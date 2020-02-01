Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ADTRAN reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $114.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other ADTRAN news, SVP Marc Kimpe bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,155 shares in the company, valued at $172,778.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $91,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,950.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 192,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,051,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 229,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,648. The firm has a market cap of $432.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $17.81.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

