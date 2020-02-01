Analysts Expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) will report ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 557.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $15.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $348.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $17.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

