Analysts Expect LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.08 EPS

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 434,017 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in LSI Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 796,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LSI Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 70,891 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in LSI Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 409,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LSI Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $173.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

