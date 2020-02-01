Analysts Expect LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.08 EPS

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 23 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
LSI Industries stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $173.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
LSI Industries Company Profile
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
Read More: What is a Derivative?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.