Analysts Expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) will report $27.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.60 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $101.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.16 million to $101.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $128.25 million to $132.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sprout Social.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPT. KeyCorp began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

NYSE:SPT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,497. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $4,177,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $4,527,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $145,190,000.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

