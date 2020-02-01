Analysts Expect TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,356,722.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of THS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.60. 385,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TreeHouse Foods (THS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.