Analysts Set CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Price Target at $10.53

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.53.

CNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.