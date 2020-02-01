Analysts Set Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Price Target at $8.00

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPLO. Credit Suisse Group cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of DPLO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,090. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $14.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $303.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 154.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 198,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Diplomat Pharmacy by 148.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

