Analysts Set Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) PT at $26.92

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

MYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Svb Leerink cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, insider Goulds Bruce 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mylan by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mylan by 570.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mylan will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

