Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Target Price at $74.54

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. 3,328,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $63.13 and a 1-year high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

