Analysts Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $59.13

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTCT shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet raised PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PTCT traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.50. 530,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,367. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.91. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 22,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.09. Insiders sold 39,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,457 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2,347.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.