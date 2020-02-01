Analyzing Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) & SUMCO CORP/ADR (NASDAQ:SUOPY)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Micron Technology and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $23.41 billion 2.51 $6.31 billion $6.15 8.63 SUMCO CORP/ADR $2.94 billion 1.64 $527.76 million $3.62 9.10

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than SUMCO CORP/ADR. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SUMCO CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Micron Technology and SUMCO CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 3 5 26 0 2.68 SUMCO CORP/ADR 0 2 2 0 2.50

Micron Technology currently has a consensus price target of $63.46, indicating a potential upside of 19.54%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than SUMCO CORP/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMCO CORP/ADR has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Technology and SUMCO CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 17.01% 11.36% 8.56% SUMCO CORP/ADR 16.54% 16.31% 9.12%

Summary

Micron Technology beats SUMCO CORP/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

