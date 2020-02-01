Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.77.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. Anthem has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.26 and a 200-day moving average of $278.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit