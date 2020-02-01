Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.77.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. Anthem has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $298.26 and a 200-day moving average of $278.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

