AON (NYSE:AON) PT Raised to $250.00 at Cfra

AON (NYSE:AON) had its price objective raised by Cfra from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AON from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $211.38.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.25. 1,383,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. AON has a 52-week low of $153.17 and a 52-week high of $227.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 51.63% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AON will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

In other AON news, Director J Michael Losh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $331,727.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,581.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

