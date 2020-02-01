Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.75-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.14 billion.Aptiv also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.75-5.05 EPS.

NYSE APTV traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Aptiv from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.25.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

