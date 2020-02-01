Ardor Price Up 24.8% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange and Upbit. Ardor has a total market cap of $52.22 million and $2.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008048 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010208 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000444 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.