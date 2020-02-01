Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Given New $40.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $36.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $466.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 79.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 138,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 548.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 925,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 129,398 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

