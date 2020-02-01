Argentum Reaches Market Cap of $2,062.00 (ARG)

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Argentum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 48% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io

Buying and Selling Argentum

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

