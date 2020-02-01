Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Receives $103.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.30.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 34,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after acquiring an additional 216,655 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $4,630,000.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $100.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,467. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

