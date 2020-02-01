Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 5.7%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.52, approximately 2,136,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,834,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,268,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

