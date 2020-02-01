Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Down 5.7%

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.06 and last traded at $41.52, approximately 2,136,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,834,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 40.27% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at $146,332,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $1,993,074.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,841,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,854,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 93.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 249,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,884,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,649,000 after purchasing an additional 157,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,268,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit