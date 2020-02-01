Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $209.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $91,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,963 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

