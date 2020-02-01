Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.43-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.43 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.43-3.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.43.

AZPN traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.98. 1,210,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,090. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $95.61 and a twelve month high of $142.89. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.60.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.20%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

