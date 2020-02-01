Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $575-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.48 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.43-3.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,090. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $95.61 and a one year high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.20% and a net margin of 41.49%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

