ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS ALPMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.62. 40,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a 52 week low of $12.77 and a 52 week high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

