Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ATRA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 306,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.07. Atara Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.