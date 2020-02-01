AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

NYSE:T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

