AT&T (NYSE:T) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AT&T (NYSE:T) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.60-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.
NYSE:T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.