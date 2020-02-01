Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Gap Down to $13.38

Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $13.38. Avaya shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,092,900 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70,934 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avaya by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Avaya by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,928,000 after acquiring an additional 344,588 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

