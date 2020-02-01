B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.69

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $5.72. B2Gold shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 3,120,688 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTO shares. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.32.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$145,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$133,343.82. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,155,000. Insiders have sold 239,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,975 in the last ninety days.

B2Gold Company Profile (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

