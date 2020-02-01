BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BAESY. ValuEngine lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BAE SYS PLC/S stock opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97. BAE SYS PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in BAE SYS PLC/S during the 4th quarter worth $2,252,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE SYS PLC/S

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

