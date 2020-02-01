Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 325.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,077 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,312,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 155,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,048,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 35,133 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 32.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 415,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 70,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 4.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

BLDP opened at $9.87 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

