Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BSMX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.45.

BSMX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.11. 615,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,462. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $8.74.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 15.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.1855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMX. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 18.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 10,856.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 48.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,032 shares during the period. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

