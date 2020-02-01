Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco Santander SA (BME:SAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.22 ($4.90).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.42 ($6.30) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.