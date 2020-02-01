Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,161 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,587 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 130.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 274,049 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 591.0% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80,312 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 14.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 47,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth approximately $6,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAN opened at $3.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05. Banco Santander SA has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

