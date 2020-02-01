Bank of America Increases Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $160.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.88.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE:HSY traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $155.17. 1,341,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,552. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.65%.

In related news, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $364,375.00. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $8,170,302 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.