Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Brendan Ohalloran Purchases 500 Shares

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Director Brendan Ohalloran bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $11,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,671.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $22.00 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $27.58.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.