BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Given $10.50 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $10.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BBX Capital an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BBX Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in BBX Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,457. BBX Capital has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $255.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BBX Capital will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

BBX Capital Company Profile

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

