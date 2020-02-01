Beam (BEAM) Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00007931 BTC on exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a market cap of $40.13 million and $32.87 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.93 or 0.02984482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00194495 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029888 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036722 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00121072 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 54,143,040 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.