Benchmark Begins Coverage on Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.69.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.