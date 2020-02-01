Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for ENI (NYSE:E)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ENI (NYSE:E) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. ENI has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in ENI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ENI by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ENI by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in ENI by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

