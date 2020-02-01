BERNcash (BERN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.00

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, BERNcash has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. BERNcash has a market cap of $26,463.00 and $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.32 or 0.01243616 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046450 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00024285 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00203469 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00067274 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004076 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

