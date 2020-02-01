Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY stock traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. 4,452,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

