BHEX Token (BHT) Hits Market Cap of $12.28 Million

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. One BHEX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and BHEX. BHEX Token has a market cap of $12.28 million and approximately $694,433.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BHEX Token has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BHEX Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.54 or 0.02944864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029876 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00122940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHEX Token Profile

BHEX Token’s total supply is 1,638,393,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,141,730 tokens. The official website for BHEX Token is www.bhex.com . BHEX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BHEX Token Token Trading

BHEX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BHEX, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHEX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHEX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BHEX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHEX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHEX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.